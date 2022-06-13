Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $40.00

Shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $40.00 and last traded at $40.24, with a volume of 578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.88.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market cap of $784.44 million, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $243,501.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,955.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the 1st quarter worth $110,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

