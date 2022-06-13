Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) EVP Sells $3,091,860.80 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ANTM traded down $19.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $462.89. 1,112,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,753. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $355.43 and a 52 week high of $533.68.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Motco grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $607.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.57.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

