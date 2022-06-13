APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.86

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 8806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.73.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on APi Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on APi Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 1,075.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in APi Group by 541.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in APi Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in APi Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000.
About APi Group (NYSE:APG)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
