Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.20

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 14554 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARI. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 66.05 and a quick ratio of 66.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 70.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.13%.

In other news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,663 shares in the company, valued at $832,606.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,449,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,327,000 after acquiring an additional 143,358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,631,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile (NYSE:ARI)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

