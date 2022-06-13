Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $48.92

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 70565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.45.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average of $63.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

