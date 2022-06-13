Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.31

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.35, with a volume of 9237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $724.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.59 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.62%. This is an increase from Apollo Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 146.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. 30.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.