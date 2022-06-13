Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.37–$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.80 million-$104.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $104.09 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.82–$0.77 EPS.

Appian stock opened at $46.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. Appian has a 12 month low of $40.63 and a 12 month high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.33.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $2,551,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,249.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 750,030 shares of company stock worth $35,173,651 and have sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

