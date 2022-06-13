Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.82–$0.77 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $453.00 million-$457.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.63 million. Appian also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.33 EPS.

Shares of APPN opened at $46.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.26. Appian has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $149.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.71 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

In related news, CFO Mark Matheos sold 4,981 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $284,564.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 750,030 shares of company stock worth $35,173,651 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Appian by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Appian by 23.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,087,000 after purchasing an additional 112,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.