AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 97.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on AppLovin from $103.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.43.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.93. The company had a trading volume of 59,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,074. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.05. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $116.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.82.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $80,560.90. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $784,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,667,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AppLovin by 99.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin (Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.