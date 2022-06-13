Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.02

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.02 and last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 6987 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.43.

The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Aramark by 320.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after purchasing an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Aramark by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,614,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Aramark by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark during the fourth quarter worth about $2,796,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Aramark by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,449,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark Company Profile (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

