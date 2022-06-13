Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) & OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Critical Review

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get OMNIQ alerts:

This table compares OMNIQ and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ -14.78% -1,824.74% -19.25% Arbe Robotics N/A -342.93% -44.06%

This table compares OMNIQ and Arbe Robotics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $78.25 million 0.60 -$13.36 million ($1.94) -3.20 Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 173.79 -$58.09 million N/A N/A

OMNIQ has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.5% of OMNIQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for OMNIQ and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00

OMNIQ currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 109.34%. Arbe Robotics has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 158.06%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Volatility and Risk

OMNIQ has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its share price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arbe Robotics beats OMNIQ on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer and machine vision image processing solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.