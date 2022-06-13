Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) Short Interest Update

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACKAY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. HSBC downgraded shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

ACKAY opened at $24.98 on Monday. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.6264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. It offers top and front door washing machines, horizontal and vertical deep freezers, split air conditioners, microwave ovens, water dispensers, cooking appliances, washing machines, dishwashers, coolers, gas and/or electric cookers, refrigerators, coffee machines, laundry and washer-dryers, hoods, and built-in cooking products.

