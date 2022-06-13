Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Stock Price Down 11%

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 11% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.13 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 1,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 156,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACLX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Arcellx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66.

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.61). As a group, analysts forecast that Arcellx, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth $1,163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $814,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at $21,493,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

