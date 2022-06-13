Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Trading 1.2% Higher

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.18. 33,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,127,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arconic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arconic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.95.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arconic Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 5,064,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,763,000 after acquiring an additional 22,026 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

