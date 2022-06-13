Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) vs. Ball (NYSE:BALL) Critical Contrast

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ball and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ball $13.81 billion 1.59 $878.00 million $3.42 20.02 Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.06 billion 0.93 -$210.00 million N/A N/A

Ball has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ball and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ball 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 6 0 2.67

Ball presently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.98%. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus target price of $10.81, indicating a potential upside of 73.25%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Ball.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Ball shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Ball shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ball and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ball 7.80% 30.95% 5.85% Ardagh Metal Packaging N/A 112.89% 5.08%

Risk and Volatility

Ball has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ball beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ball Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages. It also develops spacecraft, sensors and instruments, radio frequency systems, and other technologies for the civil, commercial, and national security aerospace markets, as well as offers defense hardware, antenna and video tactical solutions, civil and operational space hardware, and systems engineering services. In addition, the company designs, manufactures, and tests satellites, remote sensors, and ground station control hardware and software; and provides launch vehicle integration and satellite operational services. Further, it offers target identification, warning, and attitude control systems and components; cryogenic systems and associated sensor cooling devices; star trackers; and fast-steering mirrors to the government agencies or their prime contractors. Additionally, the company manufactures and sells extruded aluminum aerosol containers, recloseable aluminum bottles, aluminum cups, and aluminum slugs. Ball Corporation was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

