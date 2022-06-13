Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 21,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 325,268 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ares Acquisition by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,269,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 267,144 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Acquisition by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 447,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,679,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 162.8% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,922,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,232,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

