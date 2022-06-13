Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.16

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 3454 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $607.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Ares Commercial Real Estate ( NYSE:ACRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 58.09% and a return on equity of 9.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. This is a boost from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 87,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

