Argan (NYSE:AGX) Trading 2.3% Higher

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.94 and last traded at $38.94. 3,096 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 100,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.82.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $125.57 million for the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

In other news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.70 per share, for a total transaction of $36,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Argan by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 389,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after buying an additional 96,965 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Argan by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 629,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,337,000 after acquiring an additional 82,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Argan by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 82,024 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argan (NYSE:AGX)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

