Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.27

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARHS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.98 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dawn Phillipson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 41,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $252,862.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,217.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

