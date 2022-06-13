Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.27

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.27 and last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 183 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.53.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Arhaus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23.

Arhaus ( NASDAQ:ARHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $246.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.52 per share, with a total value of $55,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,117.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Beargie bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 142,918 shares of company stock worth $871,154 and have sold 102,595 shares worth $617,013. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.