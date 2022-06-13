Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Shares Gap Down to $19.47

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $17.13. Aris Water Solutions shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 53,224 shares trading hands.

Separately, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.27.

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.87 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%.

About Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.