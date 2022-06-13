ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.02

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 56395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARR. Barclays reduced their target price on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.64.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -74.07%.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,884,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after purchasing an additional 911,850 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 455,550 shares in the last quarter. 51.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
