Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $78.50

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.50 and last traded at $78.69, with a volume of 1478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.09.

AWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $124.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.61 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 1,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $129,825.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,990.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 265.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 56.0% in the first quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 74,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,043,000 after acquiring an additional 84,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

