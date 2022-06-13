Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.14

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.
Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
