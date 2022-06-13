Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.14

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. 7.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

