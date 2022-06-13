Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.14

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 2370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average of $15.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,153,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 44.0% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 216,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

