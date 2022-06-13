Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.37

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 94028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26.

Arrival ( NASDAQ:ARVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Arrival by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 56,969 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at $765,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arrival by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after buying an additional 9,152,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Arrival by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,534,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798,490 shares during the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

