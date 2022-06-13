Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Trading Up 1%

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.44 and last traded at $31.44. Approximately 74 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.12.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $499.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

