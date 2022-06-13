Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Update

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the May 15th total of 553,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock opened at $0.36 on Monday. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44.
Artelo Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.
