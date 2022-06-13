Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.07

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.07 and last traded at $37.07, with a volume of 3206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Europe dropped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $116.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.31.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s revenue was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arvinas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,023,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,786,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,021,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 67,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after acquiring an additional 39,491 shares in the last quarter. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

