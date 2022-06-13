Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.82

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.82 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 29781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Asana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.91.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $120.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 144.13% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $122,926.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,869,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,026 shares of company stock worth $619,164. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Asana by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Asana by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

