Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $271.20

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 271.20 ($3.40) and last traded at GBX 274.20 ($3.44), with a volume of 178704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.40 ($3.76).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASCL shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.51) price target on shares of Ascential in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.64) to GBX 430 ($5.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.27) to GBX 450 ($5.64) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 453.33 ($5.68).
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 314.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61.
About Ascential (LON:ASCL)
Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.
Recommended Stories
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.