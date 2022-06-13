Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Ashford stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431. Ashford has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $51.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.47.
Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Ashford (Get Rating)
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
