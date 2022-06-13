Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Ashford stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,431. Ashford has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The company has a market cap of $51.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.71. Ashford had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashford will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ashford by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 49,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford (Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.