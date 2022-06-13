Asian Television Network International (CVE:SAT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Asian Television Network International Limited (CVE:SAT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a market capitalization of C$3.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Asian Television Network International Company Profile (CVE:SAT)
