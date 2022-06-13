Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$2.40–$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.83 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASPN. Benchmark dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.82.

ASPN opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Aspen Aerogels ( NYSE:ASPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.12). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.80% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc acquired 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis acquired 135,870 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

