Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $198.72 and last traded at $198.46. Approximately 3,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.00.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.30.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $20,305,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

