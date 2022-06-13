ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. Buys 500 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.35 per share, with a total value of C$21,675.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,357,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,142,579,678.10.

Shares of TSE:ACO.X traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$44.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,459. ATCO Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$40.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.83, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.25.

Get ATCO alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATCO from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ATCO to a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.39.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.