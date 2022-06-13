Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.96

Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $31.96 and last traded at $32.08, with a volume of 298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

