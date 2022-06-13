Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AY shares. Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ AY opened at $33.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -177.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.63 and its 200 day moving average is $33.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $247.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -926.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,976,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 945,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,813,000 after purchasing an additional 308,100 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,962,000. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

