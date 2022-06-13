Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target Cut to €32.00 by Analysts at Societe Generale

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from €33.00 ($35.48) to €32.00 ($34.41) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEXAY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €25.00 ($26.88) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Atos from €28.00 ($30.11) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Atos from €29.00 ($31.18) to €26.00 ($27.96) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. HSBC downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded Atos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.69.

Shares of Atos stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,788. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions, as well as end-to-end vertical solutions, data platforms, and infrastructure solutions. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things.

