Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Short Interest Up 72.7% in May

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 297.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €6.60 ($7.10) to €6.80 ($7.31) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.