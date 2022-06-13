ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,200 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the May 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATSAF opened at $28.17 on Monday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $42.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATSAF shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$64.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$66.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

