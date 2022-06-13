Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Auddia stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.
Auddia Company Profile (Get Rating)
Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.
