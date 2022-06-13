Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) Short Interest Update

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 76.9% from the May 15th total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 228,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Auddia stock opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.75. Auddia has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Auddia in a report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Auddia by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 19,482 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Auddia by 4,981.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Auddia during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Auddia during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Auddia Inc, a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system.

