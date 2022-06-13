Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Trading 0.1% Higher

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 710 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 644,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.
Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.
