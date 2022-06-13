Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $530.80

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 530.80 ($6.65) and last traded at GBX 531.20 ($6.66), with a volume of 2652615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 552.60 ($6.92).

AUTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.27) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.02) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 715 ($8.96) to GBX 690 ($8.65) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 710.13 ($8.90).

The firm has a market cap of £5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 601.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 652.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $2.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

