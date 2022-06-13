AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.95

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$23.95 and last traded at C$24.16, with a volume of 14626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$25.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACQ shares. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cormark set a C$55.00 target price on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, March 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.44.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$641.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.59.

AutoCanada ( TSE:ACQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoCanada Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry Lee James acquired 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$32.94 per share, with a total value of C$51,063.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,417 shares in the company, valued at C$639,671.71.

About AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.