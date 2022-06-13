Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $172.47

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $172.47 and last traded at $172.87, with a volume of 65397 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $187.08.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.74.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.
In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,113 shares of company stock worth $1,078,554. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 248,316 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,227,000 after buying an additional 36,993 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Autodesk by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 369,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,233,000 after buying an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADSK)
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
