Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Avidian Gold Corp. (CVE:AVG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 180370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The firm has a market cap of C$4.95 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.
Avidian Gold Company Profile (CVE:AVG)
