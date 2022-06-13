Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in May

Avon Protection plc (OTCMKTS:AVNBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the May 15th total of 118,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 669.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AVNBF opened at 13.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 14.59. Avon Protection has a 12 month low of 11.95 and a 12 month high of 38.56.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Avon Protection from GBX 1,120 ($14.04) to GBX 1,040 ($13.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.