AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXIM stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc develops and sells diagnostic healthcare solutions in the areas of SARS-CoV-2, eye health, and oncology. The company is developing rapid diagnostic tests, which measure the levels of functional neutralizing antibodies that prevent SARS-CoV-2 from attaching to human cells; serological diagnostic test, which detect neutralizing antibodies that measure adaptive immune response to the SARS-CoV-2 virus; and tests for management of COVID-19 Patients to detect biomarkers related to inflammation.

