AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXIM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,200 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the May 15th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 638,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AXIM stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18. AXIM Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.22.
AXIM Biotechnologies Company Profile
