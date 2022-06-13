Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Stock Price Down 12.8%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares dropped 12.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.02 and last traded at $8.02. Approximately 93,623 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,241,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Azul from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Azul by 69.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 101.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Azul by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Azul by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 700 daily departures to 112 destinations through a network of 203 non-stop routes with a fleet of 162 aircraft. The company is also involved in the loyalty programs, package holidays, investment fund, and aircraft financing activities.

